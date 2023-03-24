Letter: John Pletz for park district commissioner

I am writing to wholeheartedly recommend John Pletz for the position of Crystal Lake Park District commissioner. I have known John professionally and personally for more than 20 years and feel he would be a natural fit for the role.

John is Navy veteran. He also was a member of the Chamber of Commerce, where he was actively involved in many committees and served on the board of directors for eight years. John has always displayed a strong desire to be involved and to give of his energy, resources and knowledge to help others. John not only ran a successful ServiceMaster franchise for over 33 years but he also helped other business owners in the community develop, grow and achieve success.

John and I met through our affiliation with ServiceMaster. He helped one of his five service partners, buy a ServiceMaster franchise. John and his wife, Kathy, helped train and instruct him and his wife with their start-up. John also helped another local franchise get started. Those two owners are still in business, for over 20 years.

John was a founding member of a Chicago area business owner-led peer group called Quick Pace Group. Quick Pace was a nationally recognized business group. This group set aside competition so that they could work toward common goals, share ideas and skills to help them manage their businesses.

John Pletz would make an excellent candidate for commissioner. I strongly endorse John for this position, and I am confident he will excel in this role.

Jaime Ross

Southaven, Mississippi