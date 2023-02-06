Letter: Assault weapons in society are beyond reasonable

There needs to be a reasonable limit set on what kind of weapons can be kept and carried by civilians in the United States.

This need was stated by Justice Antonin Scalia in the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision regarding the Second Amendment in the case District of Columbia v. Heller, 2008.

Scalia wrote, “Like most rights, the right secured by the Second Amendment is not unlimited. [It is] not a right to keep and carry any weapon whatsoever in any manner whatsoever and for whatever purpose.”

U.S. civilians don’t have the right to own and carry grenades, bazookas, rocket launchers or tanks. These are military weapons that are against the law and beyond the commonly accepted limits that we live by. The real question regarding the Second Amendment is: what is a reasonable limit on the kinds of weapons American civilians should be allowed to own and use?

The 2008 Supreme Court decision granted Washington, D.C., citizens the right to own handguns.

The current gun debate in the United States is about the right to keep and carry military-style assault weapons. These weapons are designed to quickly cause maximum damage to the most people. They’re not designed for hunting game or defending your home. They’re meant to mutilate human beings. A recent child victim could only be identified by the shoes she was wearing.

I think assault weapons are beyond reasonable in our society.

Bob Schroyer

McHenry