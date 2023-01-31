Letter: Township supervisor’s response

With due respect to Bob Anderson’s Jan. 24 letter to the editor, his statements about the work of township supervisors are incorrect. I am the supervisor of Richmond Township and I do more than public assistance. In addition, I am the township treasurer responsible for about $2.5 million, I’m the official representative of the township, write and manage grants, responsible for payroll and bills, prepare the levy and budget and see that we meet all the state of Illinois requirements. I prepare monthly trustee meeting agendas, communicate with village and school districts and run a senior transportation program. There are also four cemeteries we operate that I oversee. I think you get the idea.

Mr. Anderson’s statement about supervisors doing nothing but public assistance is untrue. Mr. Anderson’s statements about high pay for supervisors is also misleading. I earn $19,999 per year (as a part-time job) and work many hours, including weekends, nights and even holidays, if needed. I was elected to do this job. I accept that responsibility. The taxpayers deserve nothing less than my best work regardless of what they pay me. I leave it to the voters of Richmond Township, not Mr. Anderson, to decide the quality of work I do for them and the fairness of my salary.

Paul Hain

Spring Grove