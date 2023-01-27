Letter: The law must be followed

I was at the County Board meeting Friday, Jan. 17, to speak against McHenry County becoming a sanctuary for gun rights. The chairman led off by commending the sheriff for his refusal to follow the law. According to a guest editorial in the Northwest Herald, a law professor said that in Illinois it is a felony when a public officer “intentionally or recklessly fails to perform any mandatory duty as required by law.”

If the sheriff and County Board do not like the new gun laws, then their options are to challenge the laws in court or lobby the state legislature to change them. The law must be followed unless the courts declare it unconstitutional or stop the enforcement of the law while the lawsuits go through the court system.

Kathleen M. Larimer

Crystal Lake