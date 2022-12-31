Letter: Omnibus funding has no forethought

This is not “The Three Little Pigs” fable about three pigs who build three houses of different materials, but the representatives in Washington, D.C., in the House, Senate and Executive branch. The $1.7 trillion omnibus funding is a Christmas tree of federal spending with a variety of expenditures for all three.

But it was two incumbents who did not run for reelection and are retiring, U.S. Sens. Richard Shelby (R) and Patrick Leahy (D), that are the architects of the bill being more than 4,100 pages long. Lawmakers had less than 72 hours to read this massive spending bill, which sets appropriations levels and allocations for the remainder of the 2022 fiscal year plus 2023 and is not touchable by the incoming House to be controlled by Republicans until September 2023.

Illinois earmarks are: U.S. Reps. Lauren Underwood (14), $20 million; Bill Foster (11th), $25.8 million; Brad Schneider (10th), $52.2 million; Jan Schakowsky (9th), $26.2 million; Raja Krishnamoorthi (8th), $13.6 million; Sean Casten (6th), $15.8 million; Mike Quigley (5th), $16.5 million’ and Marie Newman (3rd), $23.5 million.

The U.S. National Debt is $31 trillion and public debt to GDP ratio is 94.5% with the U.S. national debt on pace to be 225% of GDP by 2050. If the Christmas tree was lit by all elected Democrats and 18 Republican senators with six voting senators retiring (five Republicans and one Democrat).

No help against inflation impacting all U.S. citizens or forethought as to the looming 2023 recession.

Robert Meale

Crystal Lake