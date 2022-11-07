Letter: Where the growing divide is coming from

I am a retired Marine who chose to serve our country to help ensure we remain a shining example to the rest of the world. Freedom and prosperity are the things that continue to draw people to our country from around the world. However, several years ago, certain politicians said their goal was to fundamentally transform our country. It seems like the Democratic Party is trying its very best to transform us into a country more like Venezuela.

Someone whose idea was to fundamentally transform our country strikes me as someone who does not like our country and rejects what our country has always been about. I remember as a kid hearing John F. Kennedy say, “Ask not what your country can do for you. Ask what you can do for your country.” It seems like the Democrats’ new ideology is “What can we give you for free, and we’ll just put it on the country’s credit card.”

I want us to retain what has always worked in the past. The Democratic Party wants to tear it all down and rebuild our country into a socialist state. Set aside Joe Biden’s claim that he wants to be seen as the “unity” president. I know where the growing divide is coming from.

Mike Ganski

McHenry