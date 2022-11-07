Letter: Republican plans for our money

If you’re over 65 and have been sending a substantial part of your paycheck to the government for 40 or 50 years, the Republicans don’t really believe you deserve to get any of it back. Social Security will end. The Republicans have other plans for your money.

If you get sick, you don’t really deserve affordable health care or Medicare. Republicans promise to kill those as well. Your well-being is just not a Republican problem. As long as you don’t have any pre-existing conditions, aren’t overweight, have no diabetes, hypertension or arthritis, you can call any insurance agency. They’ll be glad to hear from you.

Yes, Republicans have other plans for your money. There are lots of wealthy Republican donors just waiting for that money ... tax cuts for the rich, again and again.

Don’t think they’re wasting money on helping our allies in the Ukraine as they’re being devastated by Russian missiles. No “blank checks to the Ukrainians,” Republicans have vowed. No “blank checks” for Poland when Russian armies march through. Not to Austria, or Germany or France as they march across the Rhein. After all, those people are far away. If we don’t bother about sick Americans, why would we care about foreigners?

If this vision of your country makes you proud, make sure you vote Republican Tuesday, Nov. 8. If you’re a Democrat and don’t vote that day, it’s the same thing.

Gene Rosner

Marengo