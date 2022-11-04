Letter: ‘We must be interested in politics’

To the Editor:

It would be with much appreciation if you print this short biography and quote from Martha Gelhorn in time for the Nov. 8 election. She left Ernest Hemingway because he was indifferent to politics. Her quote should be enough to awaken all sleepy voters.

Martha Gelhorn, 1908-1998. Born in St. Louis. Pacifist, journalist.

Assisted Eleanor Roosevelt.

The only woman to land at Normandy on D-Day, June 6, 1944.

Among the first journalists to report on the Dauchau concentration camp after it was liberated on April 29, 1945.

Wrote for the Atlantic Monthly on the Vietnam War.

Covered Arab-Israeli Conflicts in the 1960s and 1970s.

2011 documentary, “No Job for a Woman: The Women Who Fought to Report WWIIm” features Gellhorn.

“People often say, with pride, ‘I’m not interested in politics.’ They might as well say, ‘I’m not interested in my standard of living, my health, my job, my rights, my freedoms, my future or any future.’ If we mean to keep any control over our world and lives, we must be interested in politics.” – Martha Gellhorn

Donna Davis

Woodstock