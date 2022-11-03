Letter: Concern for democracy

I fear that many Americans have either given up on democracy or have a poor understanding of how it works. There seems to be an increasingly held idealogical goal of all or nothing. In addition, there are those who believe they can benefit from the divisiveness currently plaguing our nation. This is putting our democracy at great risk.

Democracy is based on the principle that no point of view is so free of fault that it deserves to go unchallenged. If one view were to gain total control, the apparent idealogical victory would quickly become a concentration of power. Concentrated power does not represent people; it controls people.

Democracy is not inherently durable and requires an electorate intent on its preservation. If we let ours slip away, we will never get it back.

Walter Enoch

McHenry