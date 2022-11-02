Letter: Vote for Lisa Haderlein

Darin LaHood, the Republican candidate for Congress from the 16th Congressional District, has a political war chest of $3.2 million, according to the Federal Elections Commission.

His Democratic opponent, Lisa Haderlein, the Executive Director of the McHenry County Land Conservancy, works for wages like most Americans.

For 20 years, she has worked with farmers, environmentalists, Realtors, developers and private land-owners to preserve Illinois’ bountiful resources of land, clean air, and water.

Since LaHood did not have an opponent until well after the primary, one wonders what he was planning to do with all that money.

Since campaign contributions can be passed on to other future candidates, perhaps Congressman LaHood learned from his father, a former Congressman, that a large war chest is good for the family business.

Surely LaHood has not been about the business of serving the American people, as he voted:

No on the American Rescue Act, which paid $1,400 to 160 million Americans during the COVID-19 crisis

No on Medicare coverage for hearing aids, dental care or glasses for seniors.

No on the Inflation Reduction Act, which funds the building of chip factories here in America and the creation of hybrid auto plants and other high-paying “green jobs.”

No on the expansion of rural internet coverage.

No on a $300 tax credit per child for working families.

LaHood’s Republican Party has promised to cut Social Security.

Reject Business as usual. Vote for Lisa Haderlein.

Your choice, your vote.

Jim May

Harvard