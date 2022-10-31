Letter: Vote for Pam Althoff

Experience, fairness, understanding of government, passion of community, intelligence are some of the many tremendous attributes of Pam Althoff.

Her ability to get the job done defines Pam. She says what she does and does what she says. She is that shining beacon that all of us in public service should aspire. Pam has served the public well as a mayor, senator and County Board member for many years. All of us in McHenry County and especially in Pam’s District 6 are so very fortunate to have her as a representative.

I highly encourage all in her District 6 to give her your vote. Pam deserves it and you in District 6 deserve Pam.

Haig Haleblian

Crystal Lake