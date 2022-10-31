Letter: It is presumptuous to think humans can control the climate

When the price of gas went up, Mr. Biden blamed Mr. Putin. When it started coming down, he took all the credit. Do people realize why the price of gas came down? It is because the president started depleting our emergency oil reserves. I do not believe that trying to win an election and cement the power of the Democrats is an emergency. If we have an emergency in the future, where will we get the oil we need?

In the name of climate change, Biden promised to destroy fossil fuel and the energy independence we enjoyed when he entered the White House. He started down this path on his first day in office. Then he tried to persuade oil producing countries in the Middle East to increase their oil production. Basically, they laughed in his face.

It doesn’t have to be this way. We have all the resources we need under our feet, but Biden is beholden to the radicals in his party who bow to the altar of climate change. How presumptuous, to believe that we can control the climate.

People are going to suffer this winter, not only because of the price of all types of energy, but its scarcity in many places. Blackouts are predicted for the Northeast. I hope everyone has a lot of sweaters.

Barbara Klein

Woodstock