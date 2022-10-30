Letter: What is the point?

Polls show a high degree of interest in the midterm election. Bitter ads are run against opponents, relentlessly invading our lives at this time of year. One wonders though: What is the point?

After the election, when some of the insults have cleared, those elected will all vote straight Democrat or Republican without much regard for constituents’ needs or wishes.

Wouldn’t it make more sense to simply give us two choices, Republican or Democrat and save all this effort?

It’s not the way the system was designed but straight party voting is sadly what we have.

Nancy Vazzano

Crystal Lake