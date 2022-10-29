Letter: Fake news, fake newspaper

I received my “McHenry Times” newspaper in the mail today. As someone that delivered a newspaper for five years as a kid and reads multiple newspapers every day, I was appalled at what was in this paper and saw in the “slant” that it chose to take.

Most appalling were pages four and five that had words I’ve never seen in a reputable newspaper in my 50 years of reading them and it caused me to toss the paper in the trash, where it belongs.

Where you choose to get your news is up to every individual, but remember to use your own common sense when making a decision to believe what you read.

Barry Naber

Bull Valley