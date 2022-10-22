Letter: Shedding light on abortion

I would like to shed light on misinformation being put forth by the Democrat party in Illinois and around the country. If you spent the time reading the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, you’d know that there was never an unrestricted right to abortion in the U.S. Constitution. Further, the Supreme Court doesn’t write our country’s laws, and the court’s original decision 49 years ago was flawed and therefore has been overturned. The court’s decision puts the issue of abortion back to state legislatures, where it belongs under the 10th Amendment of the Constitution.

Darren Bailey is pro life, but he is running for governor of Illinois, not the Illinois Legislature. Contrary to what you hear in the media, a governor does not write a state’s laws. Illinois has some of the most liberal abortion laws in the country. When JB Pritzker signed the Reproductive Health Act in June 2019, he removed abortion restrictions in the third trimester of a woman’s pregnancy. I find the idea of aborting a baby after it has become viable (after 24 weeks or six months) horrifying and extremely sad.

JB Pritzker has the support of the abortion industry. However, I doubt he has the support of people who share my views and are pro family. I am embarrassed that our state is viewed as the abortion capital of the Midwest.

Karen Tirio

Woodstock