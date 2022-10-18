Letter: Vote Connie Cain for state representative

Deaths in McHenry County from drug overdoses are being reported almost every day and seem to be increasing. That’s why I can’t believe state Rep. Suzanne Ness voted yes on House Bill 3447. Evidently, she thinks it’s a good idea to reduce the penalties for deadly drugs that are pouring into our country. Current laws treat possession of up to 1 gram of fentanyl as a misdemeanor. House Bill 3447 increases that threshold to 3 grams. Her yes vote on this bill cannot possibly be in the best interest of her constituents. For this reason alone, she should not get your vote. Instead, vote for Connie Cain for state representative in the 66th District.

John Pletz

Crystal Lake