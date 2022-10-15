Letter: The United States is a republic

On Sept. 1, President Biden delivered a message to the country from Philadelphia. The text and videos of his speech are available on the internet. During his speech, our “unity” president said, “MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundation of our Republic.” Personally, I am glad that he used the word “republic” twice during his speech. Unfortunately, he used the word “democracy” 32 times. Our federal government is a constitutional republic, not a democracy.

A few days earlier, he had compared Republican ideology to “semi-fascism.” There are many definitions of fascism, but one of them I found is “a system of government led by a dictator who typically rules by forcefully suppressing opposition and criticism, controlling all industry and commerce, and promoting nationalism.”

Personally, I’m OK with nationalism. Yes, it runs contrary to the Democrat party’s policies of open borders. But my definition of nationalism tends to be more unifying because it is based on e pluribus unum – out of many, one.

MAGA stands for Make America Great Again. What’s wrong with that? It appears Biden prefers MAMLV – Make America More Like Venezuela.

Lisa Rode

McHenry