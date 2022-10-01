Letter: Bailey’s concern for people seems authentic

Darren Bailey called Chicago a “hellhole.” Well, he sort of called it a hellhole. Actually, he didn’t really say it was a hellhole. What he said was: “Our Legislature is going soft on crime to the point they have made Chicago a hellhole.”

Mayor Lori Lightfoot naturally took offense to this remark. She said that Darren Bailey should come to Chicago and he would see that it was a nice place. So he did. He accepted her invitation and moved into the John Hancock building to “immerse” himself in the life of the city.

Mayor Lightfoot told him to go back to the farm.

It doesn’t seem that her invitation was sincere. Of course, Darren Bailey also extended an invitation that wasn’t sincere. He invited JB Pritzker to the Bailey family farm to work for a day. I don’t think Darren expected JB to show up for work. He just wanted to impress upon him that the people in the state work hard just to maintain their livelihood. While Governor Pritzker may genuinely want to feel empathy for the people of the state, Darren Bailey suggests that JB Pritzker comes from wealth and does not realize how much a job or a business can mean to a person.

Bailey seems to be authentic in his concern for people and not so engrossed in party politics.

Republicans aren’t so bad – one has his name on every Illinois license plate.

Glenn Mitan

Schaumburg