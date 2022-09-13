Letter: The current conservative base

Simple economics? Let’s start there. Supply and demand worldwide control the price of gasoline. Seriously, do you think a president wakes up in the morning, has his coffee, and says, “What should I charge for gas today?”

The price of gas was low during the pandemic because demand was down. It’s up now as supply is limited by wartime demand, which is high as the economy revs up. Also, if you haven’t noticed, the oil companies made record profits.

Let’s talk common sense. Oil and gas are finite resources that will continue to decrease until they are gone. We are now scraping the last bit of oil off the grains of sand. We should have started switching to other sources decades ago, but no. Conservatives don’t like progress and keep us mired in the past until things reach a crisis stage, ignoring science and innovations to support the big oil companies, who in turn give millions of their profits to conservative candidates.

As for the good of the people, get serious. Who provided health care relief during COVID-19, infrastructure repair, increased gun control and increased funding for police. According to Pew Research, all of these things are supported by a majority of Americans.

As for a peacemaker, holy cow, Darren Bailey, sides with Donald Trump, the most divisive, selfish president we have ever had. Bailey also, like Trump, uses fear to try and motivate people. Some of his beliefs are designed to divide us that it is embarrassing. The current conservative base may be the least inclusive political group in the last 100 years.

Jeff Varda

McHenry