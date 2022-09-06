Letter: Religious liberty must remain free

A recent opinion piece was misrepresented by the headline: “The danger ‘Christian Nationalism’ poses for democracy.” The crux of the article was buried half way into the piece: “And my cynical libertarian view is that government doesn’t do anything particularly well. Why let it make a mess of religion, too?”

Based on current inflation, a failing economy, illegal immigration, defunding police protection, broken supply chains, mismanaged COVID-19 responses and polling indicators, most Americans agree the government doesn’t do anything particularly well. The government is cynical about God and religion.

Religious liberty, as American as apple pie, has been stepped all over by the government as it failed miserably at trying to medically manage COVID-19. Over-reaching government bureaucrats once again proved themselves to be more destructive than helpful.

The author was making some good points, then he decided to blend in his political commentary about Hitler’s Nazis, Jan. 6, Jesus, prayer, football and it all ended up pitting Christians against Muslims. That ending neither invokes the sanctity of religion nor the brotherhood of patriotism nor how they can separately and peacefully coexist. The article became another opinion piece that took a side and oozed bias and influence cloaked in religion.

“Christian Nationalism” was invented by the media for the media. The media likes to use labels for effect, persuasion and propaganda.

Certain factions in the government would prefer it if religions simply disappeared and did not complicate their agenda. Religions don’t compete for government favor, but politicians do compete for religious voters. Discussions about our religious and political dichotomies tell us a lot about each other.

Religious liberty must remain as American as apple pie.

Richard Dime

Richmond