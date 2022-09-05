Letter: We need a peacemaker

Once upon a time, we were a nation that was “Of the People, By the People, and For the People.” Now we have a two party system.

That is, our representatives “represent” their party’s agenda, and the good of the people comes in second. It seems that Democrats concentrate on what the party wants. It also seems that what the party wants always appears to be at odds with what the people want.

The policies of the Biden administration erased the country’s energy independence since the Democrats want us to “transition” to electric cars. So they don’t mind rising gas prices. Less pollution. But most people need to drive and cannot afford new electric cars. They can now not afford to put gas in the cars that they have.

There is a simple economic fact involved in this scenario; when the price of gas goes up, the cost of everything else goes up. Pretty much everything you have or eat comes in on a truck. When costs go up at the bottom of the supply chain, the increases are passed on to the higher levels. Usually this is a gradual process, but under President Biden, there was an explosion of inflation.

If this rivalry between the parties continues, it will tear the country apart. We need a peacemaker, a man of the people, to lead the state. State Sen. and Republican candidate for governor Darren Bailey has shown that he makes decisions with the welfare of the people – not the party – in mind. We need Darren Bailey in Illinois.

Glenn Mitan

Schaumburg