Letter: Harry’s day - Part One

Harry, a widower still working at age 70, wonders why he pays $800 a month in Federal Income Tax alone? A liberal did that.

Harry wonders why pro-choice advocates rail against organic human life? They have a choice. Don’t conceive an unwanted child. A liberal can do that.

Harry wonders why school boards have to be convinced not to indoctrinate children as young as 5 years old with sexual orientation? They’re simply not prepared to handle that information. A liberal did that.

Harry wonders why the immigration laws in the United States are being ignored by the present executive administration? Liberals did that.

Harry wonders why he’s being forced from the house he’s lived in most of his adult life because the present administration in Springfield has raised 21 taxes and fees and Harry now pays the highest state and local taxes in the nation? A liberal did that, too.

Kirk Donald

Johnsburg