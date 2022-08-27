Letter: Is there more to Darren Bailey?

State Sen. Darren Bailey’s 2022 statement about Chicago being a “crime-ridden hellhole” reminds me of Trump’s 2018 statement about Haiti, El Salvador and African nations being ”s---hole countries.” The similarity between the terms might be Bailey’s attempt to rally the Trump base and stir up prejudice in other various groups.

Like Trump, Bailey uses rude language and hyperbole. He has an inability to wisely and accurately evaluate moral issues. His attempt at comparing abortion with the Holocaust left many people stunned and dismayed and his effort to separate Chicago from the rest of Illinois seemed a silly, waste-of-time stunt.

In June 2022, Trump endorsed Bailey.

As the gubernatorial campaign progresses, more Trump-like words and actions may emanate from Bailey. Is that the Bailey campaign playbook? Is that all there is?

Jim Bauman

Crystal Lake