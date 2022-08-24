Letter: Why Biden’s policies are bad

The letter to the editor, “Biden isn’t so bad after all,” was written by a person who must deny the raging inflation, receding economy, Afghanistan failure, the border invasion and feeble leadership. Biden’s policies aren’t just bad; they’re really, really bad.

Politicians, including Biden, that feel threatened become desperate and leap from incremental change into high-speed chaos and duplicity. All of Biden’s policies reek of desperation, chaos and duplicity.

Under Biden, Americans are losing their God-given right to pursue the life, liberty and happiness of their choosing. Progressives constantly denigrate people that love God, family and faith. Biden’s liberal advocacy for social and cultural anomalies is provoking the moral masses to react.

Having lost public support, progressive politicians’ desperation is turning into premeditated evil against Americans that believe in God, the Constitution and the rule of law. Weaponizing Congress, the judicial system, and the FBI against families is the ultimate betrayal of American democracy and the rule of law.

Nobody asked for the punishments being inflicted by Biden’s irrational economic and border policies. Biden’s executive order rules and the tyrannical abuse of power to inflict pain is certainly intentional.

A “One nation under God” resurgence begins this fall by electing candidates with the courage and strength to restore American values. Voting for family, freedom and fellowship is good after all.

Rick Dime

Richmond