Letter: Get involved in your children’s education

As we approach fall for the year and schools reopen, there is something to consider. Education is one of the most valuable gifts we can give to our children. Not to just get a better job, but to understand what is worth having in this world.

We hire teachers to help us with the learning experience, but the ultimate responsibility is ours as parents and grandparents. Show an interest and get involved. You may be surprised at how much you learn in the process, and your children will be eternally grateful.

Ray Steinwehe

Woodstock