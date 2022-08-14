Letter: Support U.S. Rep. Bill Foster

Every two years, our Congressional representatives ask voters to elect or reelect them. Once again, U.S. Rep. Bill Foster is asking us if we want him to represent us in Washington. My answer to that question is yes.

Rep. Foster brings his experience as a business entrepreneur and scientist to Washington. He knows what it takes to meet a payroll. He supports workers’ rights and collective bargaining initiatives. More importantly, he’s a strong voice in support of Congressional actions involving climate change and protecting the environment.

I could go on about his positions on assault weapons and women’s access to health care and choice. But the one point I want to make is that he’s a principled leader. He’ll make the tough vote as he did with the Affordable Care Act in 2010, costing him his seat but knowing it was the right thing to do.

We need a strong, principled and experienced representative in Washington. I urge you to join me in voting for and supporting Rep. Foster in November.

Phil Heil

Huntley