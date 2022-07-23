Letter: Roe v. Wade

On June 24, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey and the federal abortion protections that had come with them. According to the fact checking website snopes.com, laws that restrict or ban abortion have played a small or negligible part in reducing the rate of abortions, but they do increase the number of unsafe, illegal ones.

As has often been said: Roe v Wade wasn’t the beginning of women having abortions. Roe was the end of women dying from abortions. To protect women and reduce the number of unsafe abortions Roe v Wade must be restored.

Ann Legg

Woodstock