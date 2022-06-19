Letter: I urge you to watch the Jan. 6 hearings

“The hour is late. God is watching us.”

This is a quote from a retired judge and highly regarded conservative legal mind at the third hearing of the Jan. 6 Committee. Judge J. Michael Luttig was warning us that the plot to overthrow our government, orchestrated by Donald Trump in 2020, is alive and with us today.

Republican primary voters are sending hundreds of Big Lie promoters, at all levels of the government, to the general elections in November. To this day, John Eastman, the architect of Trump’s coup, is spreading his lies to state and local legislators. Regardless of whether Trump is held accountable, the threat remains in the likes of autocratic governors Greg Abbott, Ron DeSantis and too many more seeking the power of the presidency. Our democracy will not survive if these people are allowed to steal our elections. Watch the Jan. 6 hearings. The hour is late.

Richard Keslinke

Algonquin