Letter: Robb Tadelman has ‘character and temperament necessary’ to be sheriff

I am asking that you consider Robb Tadelman for McHenry County Sheriff in the Republican primary.

Robb is an established McHenry County resident and an 18-year veteran of the sheriff’s department. He has had a distinguished career, starting as a patrol deputy and working his way up to undersheriff, reporting directly to Sheriff Bill Prim. His career progression in the department demonstrates his experience and proficiency in every facet of the job, from the handling of evidence, to criminal investigations, to the training of officers, to internal affairs, to supervision of multiple divisions.

More importantly, Robb has the character and temperament necessary to lead such an important county office. He is a man of integrity, fairness, respectfulness and humility. He will keep politics out of the office, promote officers on merit and foster pride and positive morale.

Thank you for considering Robb Tadelman for sheriff. He will serve with distinction.

Jerome Majewski

Crystal Lake