Letter: Check your new voter ID cards now

I don’t understand why it has to be this hard every single election cycle in McHenry County. I am a precinct committee person in Algonquin Township, so I pay close attention to ensure the processes are followed and carried out from early voting right up until the winning candidates are officially declared.

Since taking on this role I have yet to experience an election cycle in this county that hasn’t been fraught with errors. McHenry County has witnessed these errors over the last four years:

- Listing offices on the ballot with terms that were not supposed to appear (2018).

- Error in the language of a fire protection district referendum (2019).

- Leaving off a McHenry Township dissolution referendum (2020).

- Error in tabulating votes that resulted in a total recount of the county which changed the outcome of several school board races (2020).

Voters should be concerned about our election accuracy due to these missteps alone.

Now 2022 brings these changes which affect our polling places and ballots:

- County districts maps changed.

- Precinct numbers changed.

The county clerk is responsible for sending updated voter ID cards out to notify voters of these changes. So how did our clerk do?

- No notation on the new cards highlighting changes in Districts/Precincts/Representatives, nor any countywide mailing sent out to all households (English and Spanish) making voters aware of changes.

- Voters in Algonquin 58 and Algonquin 59 received not one, not two, but up to three different new voter ID cards for this primary due to polling place changes from the time the initial new cards were sent out.

I implore everyone to check your new voter ID cards for any errors now before you go to vote. You can verify your polling place here: ova.elections.il.gov/PollingPlaceLookup.aspx

McHenry County residents deserve better than this.

Dee Darling

Algonquin