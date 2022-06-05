Letter: Robb Tadelman for Sheriff

My family is voting for Robb Tadelman for McHenry County sheriff. We have learned over the last year all of the qualifications Robb has that make him our choice for the job, but before that, his character had our vote. Robb is our neighbor and friend and we are raising our children together. Robb is a kind and involved individual who protects not only the safety but also the well-being of people. He is thoughtfully and intentionally involved in the community which makes him aware of the real needs surrounding him. Robb has a unique ability to see the entire picture, know all of the details, and yet stay on track and focused.

Robb exemplifies all of the core values of the McHenry County Sheriff’s department of honor, professionalism, pride, engagement and service over self. Robb Tadelman has our vote on June 28.

Emily Smith

Lake in the Hills