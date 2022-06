We support Robb Tadelman for McHenry County sheriff. With 18 years of experience in the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office and currently serving as undersheriff, Robb has the experience, integrity and demeanor to lead. We’ve gotten to know Robb over the past two years and his dedication and sincerity about the safety and future of our community is strong and clear.

We encourage you to vote for Robb Tadelman on June 28.

Stephen and Shawn Middaugh

Lakewood