Letter: ‘Thank you Richmond Motors’

Everyone has a horror story involving car repairs. The work can be shoddy, the cost horrendous. Let’s hear it for Richmond Motors. My husband passed last year, leaving me a 23-year-old, leaking vehicle. Without the means to purchase another car, I brought it to this dealer/repair shop. They checked everything free of charge, at least three times over the months because of new worrisome engine noises. Eventually, I had enough money for the most pressing repairs. I couldn’t believe my eyes when I picked up my vehicle: paint shiny, tires scrubbed, metal gleamed. Only local small business can give this kind of service. Thank you, Richmond Motors crew for helping an elderly widow.

Ingeborg Norden

Richmond