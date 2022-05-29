Letter: Responses to Texas school shootings

In response to the school shooting in Texas, this is from a family member of ours who has been living in Chile:

“I watched various news streams last evening. On Fox, Ken Paxton told us that the shooting was the school’s fault; Dan Patrick told the grieving parents to stand on their faith in Jesus; and some other one put the blame for the shooting on the parents of the dead and traumatized children. If I had not witnessed it with my own eyes, I would not have believed such ignorance, inhumanity, lack of compassion was possible. They don’t even bother with a superficial ‘thoughts and prayers’ anymore.

“I weep.”

Bill King

McHenry