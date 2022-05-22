Letter: ‘Life begins at conception’

Life does begin at conception and it is a scientific fact. One can google when life begins and see the answers that are science fact, indeed.

“Stage one when a sperm fertilizes an oocyte and together they form a zygote.”

“Human development begins after the union of male and female gametes or germ cells during a process known as fertilization.”

A human fetus is indeed an unborn child developing with all the characteristics that are separate from his or her parents. The procedure of abortion is inhumane, a procedure that we would be aghast if used in terminating a murderer’s life, or even used to put down an animal. Abortion is not just removing an appendix or even cancer.

Women who seek abortion should not be jailed, but helped to consider sustaining that life. We have volunteered places who help these women, even give them tests to check if they are indeed pregnant. Most have the use of ultrasound so that the baby in utero could be viewed. These agencies are supported through donation, not by any government agency.

With that said, as a country we need to invest in our future by helping these mothers carry the baby to term. Instead of abortion clinics, we need maternity care clinics, pediatric care clinics, family-care clinics. It takes a village to raise a child.

Christine J. Marulewski

McHenry