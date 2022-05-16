Letter: McHenry County deserves a reliable County Clerk

My husband and I received phone calls this morning regarding our mail-in ballot form. The ballot form did not include Libertarian as a party option. So now Joe Tirio’s office is calling everyone who requested a mail-in ballot to ask if they would like to keep their request as is or change to Libertarian. It appears that, once again, McHenry County Clerk Tirio has messed up an election. It’s such a waste of time and office resources on this latest mistake.

I think McHenry County deserves a better County Clerk than one who continually makes mistakes with our voting process.

Kristine Paprocki

Woodstock