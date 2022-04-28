Letter: Family matters

God-fearing mothers and other believers are vested in the the morality of faith, family and freedom. True believers openly exercise their faith and rebuke the woke pundits’ attempts to censor and silence freethinkers.

Family procreation is the spiritual core of all social and cultural stability. Without the spirit of family and community there is no chance for faith, hope and love to remain civil virtues. Faith is the believing half; family is the realization half.

Property ownership is the cornerstone of pride and integrity that inspires individuals. So dream on, work hard and make your American dream real.

History is the truth-keeper for holding the traditions that celebrate our heritage. History doesn’t change any more than the biological sex assigned at birth. Mechanisms to alter history or gender are artificially created outside the mainstream of reality. Our spirit gives us the free will to make choices and changes, but change does not erase one’s history, biology or other facts.

Language, words and their meaning are customs that should be honored and preserved for the sake of historic truth.

People of faith are among the overwhelming majority of sensible nationalists who protect their family and community while accepting those that may hold different beliefs. True believers sincerely acknowledge that what one believes doesn’t grant anyone the right to insult the faith or beliefs of others.

If most everyone you meet believes in faith, family and freedom, you know that you are among the majority. Truehearted communities stand together to celebrate their beliefs and rights.

Bureaucratic bullies drive a separatist ideology for their personal self-preservation. The media assist these bullies by repeating unfounded narratives that spread like a parasitic malignancy. Casting a vote can restore health and truth by surgically removing malignant bureaucratic bullies.

Faith, hope and family always matter.

Rick Dime

Richmond