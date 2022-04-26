Letter: Nurses are the heart and soul of Mercyhealth

Being a nurse always has its unique pressures, and the last two and a half years have been incredibly challenging. The pandemic has impacted the nursing profession in ongoing and profound ways. Throughout it all, Mercyhealth nurses have selflessly worked to care for our community.

Our nurses held the hands of mothers in labor and safely delivered their babies when they were alone. Our nurses gave chemotherapy to grateful patients, because cancer doesn’t stop for COVID-19. Our nurses visited patients’ homes to ensure they received essential care. Our nurses held their patients’ hands as they took their last breath, isolated from friends and family, and then grieved the loss with their families.

Day in and day out, our nurses continue to demonstrate compassion and commitment to serve those in need. Despite the many stressors and challenges they’ve faced, their commitment to serving our community doesn’t waiver. For that, they have my unending appreciation. Thank you for all you do.

National Nurses Week is May 6 through May 12. Please join me in thanking the exceptional, dedicated nurses whose knowledge, expertise and selfless service benefit us all.

Kara Sankey

Mercyhealth Chief Nursing Officer, Vice President of Operations

Crystal Lake