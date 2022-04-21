Letter: The failure to lead

I just paid $89 to fill my gas tank. I went shopping for some necessities, but I could not afford the brands I wanted.

President Joe Biden continues to fail to lead in all areas critical to our country’s security. His foreign policy has no vision and yet it continues to cost us money while making us more vulnerable. For weeks we heard that Russia was planning to invade Ukraine. Instead of taking proactive measures to blunt Russia’s invasion, once again we reacted after the fact with sanctions that appear to have no effect on Putin.

Valuable weapons including airplanes could have been sent to Ukraine prior to the invasion when there would have been less risk. Even today we could help by staging jets in Poland or other close-by countries and have Ukrainian pilots fly them home.

The economy continues to spiral downward due to high energy costs and supply chain issues. Going back to producing more of our own oil and gas (while developing feasible fossil fuel alternatives) could result in energy independence, solving one painful problem contributing to inflation.

At least Biden does not have to address two other huge problem areas (immigration/pandemic) because the news keeps the focus on Ukraine. Because it appears neither issue is going away soon, it would be nice if Biden could articulate a plan for solving either and/or both concerns.

Unfortunately for the country I cannot think of one accomplishment delivered by the Biden team, and I see no forward progress being made by the administration on inflation, eradicating the virus, foreign policy, etc. Two and a half more years of this failure, ouch.

Jeff Shoemaker

Lake in the Hills