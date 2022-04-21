Letter: Candidate brings integrity, skills

Your recent story on the two candidates running for the McHenry County clerk to unseat the incumbent, Joe Tirio, provided some of the information but fell short of providing the complete details on Mary Mahady’s successful track record and experience.

I think it’s obvious that the candidate who can beat Tirio is Mary Mahady. She has the experience of both running a public government office and staff, as well as the specific knowledge and training to understand and work with the McHenry County taxing bodies that initiate election referendums, and real estate transactions that drive every tax bill. These capabilities and attention to detail far outweigh Tirio’s experience and poor track record to date.

The role of county clerk will be a continuum of Mary’s background and involvement in local politics for the last 30-plus years. As we can see from the past several years, it requires significant experience and knowledge in all aspects of the role of county clerk — elections, preparing tax bills, and the role to record vital events. None of her opponents will bring that success in a government role, as well as the integrity and skills that enabled Mary to be reelected multiple times. A vote for Mary is a vote to do things right.

Karen Lavin

Wonder Lake