Letter: Get out and vote

On June 28, there will be the primary election and please, please, everyone get out and vote. And be proud that you are an American and show your photo ID.

How you vote is your choice, but look around at the state of the country, the state.

Who is running everything and how are we doing? Inflation, the highest in 40 years. The price of gasoline, the highest since Obama was president. The cost of food. Your utility bills. In Illinois gas is at least 40 cents a gallon more than all states around us. Illinois pensions, $330 billion in the red and climbing. In the country, our Southern border, over 2 million illegals have crossed and a whole bunch more coming. What is the health of all these people? Look at our transportation system, ships waiting months to pull into port. Over 300,000 truck drivers short. Our airline industry is a mess. Years ago you would get steak on planes. Now you’re lucky to get a pretzel. We still have slow-speed railroad. Our auto industry can’t get chips from other countries. Everything is going in the wrong direction and it is all happening on this administration’s watch. So please, get out and vote.

Wally Gullang

Huntley