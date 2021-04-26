Letter: Sign message not political, but certainly snarky

To the Editor:

Gary Lang received criticism for the message he posted on the sign in front of his dealership on Route 31 in McHenry.

In case you missed it, it said: “Drug dealers, terrorists, sex offenders & new strains of covid coming over the border but Kamala is flying to Chicago for chocolate cake ... brilliant!

A portion of Mr. Lang’s personal response to the criticism: “The message was a result of my frustration with the situation, along our southern border and our administration’s lack of transparency and response.” He continues: “What I do want to make perfectly clear is that in no way, shape or form was it racially motivated, anti-immigration or even political, as I have been accused. I do, however, have grave concerns when I read through various news sources (both domestic and foreign) about (among other things) the horrendous exploitation and abuse of young children.”

The National Academy of Sciences study on felony crimes has thoroughly debunked the assertions regarding crimes perpetrated by documented/undocumented immigrants.

The COVID-19 rate at the border is 6%, in McHenry County as of this writing it’s 8.5%.

But his sign didn’t mention children.

Maybe a couple years ago, he posted “horrendous exploitation and abuse of young children” on his sign demonstrating his frustration with former President Donald Trump’s policy of tearing babies from their mother’s/father’s arms.

In late April 2018, news sources (both domestic and foreign) reported that about 700 migrant children, more than 100 younger than age 4, had been taken from their parents since October 2017.

Confirming that Mr. Lang’s intentions weren’t political, he, of course, referred to Vice President Pence as Mike, right?

And the chocolate cake?

It surely wouldn’t have been a snarky reference to “let them eat cake” – a quote attributed to a woman.

Perhaps Vice President Harris was hoping someone in Chicago had the recipe for “the most beautiful piece of chocolate cake that you’ve ever seen.” You remember – from a Fox Business interview: Trump said he informed Chinese President Xi Jinping about air strikes he authorized in Syria over the “most beautiful piece of chocolate cake. ... "

Brilliant!

Helen Torscher

Crystal Lake