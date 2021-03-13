Letter: In support of Crystal Lake Park District board candidates

I am a 20-year resident of Crystal Lake. Our family chose to move here because of the quality schools and abundance of parks and open space. I have served on the Crystal Lake Park District board for the last two terms. I will always treasure this time learning and working with the CLPD staff and fellow board members. I witnessed how important it is to have a thoughtful board that works well together to create the exceptional park district we have. I have the highest respect for each board member I have had the honor to serve with.

Sarah Michehl, Jeff Goodmanson and Karen Johnson are running for election. I have known each of them for many years and am familiar with their dedication to serve the community. Each of them has an extensive background in skills that are important to supporting the Park District. They all are consistent volunteers in supporting our community. I trust them to make thoughtful decisions for our open space, trails, parks, programs and to do it in a financially responsible way.

Michele R Hartwig

Crystal Lake