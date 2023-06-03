Meet the Northwest Herald’s McHenry County Women of Distinction

Last month, I had the privilege of meeting 10 women who know how to get things done.

They are the people the McHenry County community counts on when a project needs a guiding hand. They help families who are struggling in the wake of tragedy. They match youngsters with mentors. And they even may have taught you how to perform CPR.

They are the Northwest Herald’s McHenry County Women of Distinction. The women will be honored during an awards ceremony at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 7, at Boulder Ridge Country Club, 350 Boulder Drive, Lake in the Hills.

The Women of Distinction Award winners were chosen by a team of judges as representative role models and leaders in their fields and communities. The honorees will share their stories during the awards luncheon. I hope you take the opportunity to join us.

Dennis Anderson

Here are the 2023 honorees.

Kelsey Adams: She can be seen throughout McHenry County taking photos as Adams Foto in McHenry. She’s also involved in helping the community, using her photography skills to support local organizations and events.

Nancy Binger: The executive director of the Huntley Area Chamber of Commerce is involved in several volunteer roles, including her work with the Huntley Parks Foundation and the District 158 Education Foundation.

Leslie Blake: The executive director at Big Brothers Big Sisters of McHenry County is part of several groups, including the McHenry County Housing Authority. She also is a member of the Crystal Lake Chamber of Commerce and the chair of the chamber’s Young Professionals.

Carol Lynn DeFiore: The owner and funeral director of DeFiore Funeral and Cremation Services in Huntley is active in the community as a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, the Huntley Park District Foundation Board, Leadership of Greater McHenry County, the Huntley Area Lions Club and the Huntley Area Chamber of Commerce.

Laura Dzielski-Johnson: She has a passion for community involvement, including using her skills as an attorney for pro bono legal services. She serves as a board member for the Crystal Lake BREAK, is a member of the executive committee for the Dam Yak Challenge benefiting Kids In Need and is a member of the executive leadership committee for the American Diabetes Association’s Tour de Cure.

Nicole Eisenrich: The Air Force veteran manages the Healthy Minds Healthy Bodies program through the Northern Illinois Special Recreation Association, which tends to the physical and mental health of veterans in need. She also is active with the American Legion outreach programs, including Walk A Mile In Her Boots, to build awareness of women veterans.

Debbie Gallagher: She has worked with the Crystal Lake Park District for 30 years and retired as the assistant director. She now is an elected member of the Crystal Lake Park District board. She also serves on the Lakeside Legacy Foundation. Four generations of her family graduated from Crystal Lake High School, and she is working with her fellow alumni to plan her class’s 50th reunion.

Lisa Orris: The executive director of Silver Lake Retreat, a nonprofit retreat center she helped establish, focuses on helping those coping with grief and loss. Many know her as Pastor Lisa of Hope Covenant Church, where she served for 10 years and helped establish Hope’s Closet, a clothing pantry for families.

Wendy Piersall: The former Woodstock City Council member has written and illustrated several books and started her own publishing business. She dedicates time to several local organizations including the Woodstock Rotary and the Woodstock Arts Commission.

Carol Waggoner: A public health nurse for the McHenry County Department of Health, she volunteers with the McHenry County Red Cross and Family Services. She is a past board member for St. Thomas School and is well known for her work as a longtime water safety, aquatics and CPR instructor.

Registration for the luncheon starts at 11 a.m., and lunch begins at 11:30 a.m. Tickets are $50 each and can be bought by emailing Geralyn at sm-marketing@shawmedia.com.

The 2023 Women of Distinction sponsors are BMO; Caldwell Consulting Group; the Community Foundation for McHenry County; McHenry County College Education to Empowerment; Wakeman Law Group; the city of Woodstock; Janet Kay; Countryside Flower Shop, Nursery & Garden Center; and Tricoci Salon & Spa.

• Dennis Anderson, vice president of news and content development for Shaw Media, lives in Crystal Lake. He’s looking to share news about you and your neighbors and special events and happenings. Share your Community Exchange news with him at danderson@shawmedia.com.