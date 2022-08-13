Eye On Illinois: Global stories can have unexpected local connections

Hearing from readers is a true highlight of this job (even when you’re not very polite), but even I wasn’t prepared for the message that came in following references to the Apollo 11 mission in the July 21 column.

“I graduated high school May 1966,” wrote Steve. “Started Joliet Junior College in the fall and joined Naval Reserve in December ‘66. Spent the next 13 months going to Reserve meetings then in January ‘67 it was active duty time. My plan was to join the Navy so I wouldn’t be crawling in rice paddies like some of my friends that were drafted. I spent the next year on the Mekong River in Mobile Riverine Force, great plan I had.

“Anyway, my next duty was on the USS Hornet, an aircraft carrier. The Hornet’s next duty was the Apollo 11 Capsule Recovery Mission. We worked out of Pearl Harbor practicing picking up space capsules, excellent duty. You were probably wondering why I am telling you all of this. I am very proud of being a part of the Apollo 11 Recovery Mission.”

I wasn’t wondering at all – it’s a fascinating nugget to remind us that even global, historic events can have unexpected local connections and that everyone has a story worth sharing.

REGISTRATION REMINDER: You may have noticed vehicle registration stickers now list only a year instead of the longtime standard month and year. The Secretary of State website reports this is a supply chain issue hopefully remedied by next year. Police officers can still run the plates to learn if a registration is valid. Drivers unsure of expiration date should verify with their hard copy, then visit ilsos.gov, find the red Online Services menu and click “Email License Plates Renewal” to make sure you get plenty of notice. Lost your current registration card? Call 800-252-8980.

PORK & PIGSKINS ROUND TWO: Last year the Illinois High School Association and the Illinois Pork Producers Association launched the Pork & Pigskins Championship, a contest blending online voting and in-person judging to determine the best concession stand pork chop sandwich at almost 80 high school football fields. The contest is back for a second season as Normal Community High School’s A-Train concession group seeks to defend its crown.

Schools can start entering the contest Monday, but more important to readers is the new twist: guest judges for the Savory 16. Nominating yourself is a matter of a quick online form (tinyurl.com/PorkContest22) with just two sentences describing qualifications. The winner gets $500 off its 2023 pork purchase, a banner and a golden spatula.

In the meantime, please email your favorite school concession items to help fellow readers plan their culinary conquests during the coming months.

• Scott T. Holland writes about state government issues for Shaw Media. Follow him on Twitter @sth749. He can be reached at sholland@shawmedia.com.