Oliver: Movies for mental health? The possibilities are intriguing, endless

Can movies be used as a therapeutic tool to improve one’s mental health?

That’s an interesting question, and one that still needs to be answered. Apparently, using film as a part of therapy is a new field of research.

Still, we probably all have experienced a movie or two that brought all the “feels,” either sadness or side-splitting laughter, or maybe both.

That’s why going to the movies, or watching them from the comfort of our own couch, remains a popular activity for a lot of us.

It’s one of the activities I miss now that my husband, Tony, has been dealing with progressing Alzheimer’s disease. His ability to track a story line isn’t what it used to be, and he often gets up and wanders around.

I also miss how Tony and I would use the lines from “The Princess Bride” as a sort of secret language. Well, secret unless you happen to be a fellow fan, and then you’d be in on the joke.

For instance, anytime anyone would say, “I really mean it,” Tony and I would look at each other, raise an eyebrow and mouth “Anybody want a peanut?” to each other. Then we’d start giggling.

If I would ask him to bring me a cup of coffee, invariably he would say, “As you wish,” which is what Westley would say to Buttercup as a way to say, “I love you.”

Another favorite was “Airplane.” Early on in our relationship, I mentioned to Tony that I had never seen this comedy classic. The next thing I knew, he handed me a copy on VHS to remedy this gap in my movie education. For years thereafter, anytime someone would say the word “surely,” the response from one or both of us was, “And don’t call me Shirley.”

I also found movies to be helpful when I wanted help to release some of the grief I had bottled up after the death of my father. When characters on screen would be dealing with loss, it would hit a chord in me. Of course, to anyone seeing me sob at a movie might think I’d become unhinged, but it did help.

My favorite movie for this was a 1994 movie starring Anthony Hopkins and Debra Winger. “Shadowlands” related the true-life story of author C.S. Lewis, who wrote “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe,” and poet Joy Gresham. I’d share the story line, but that would give too much away. Suffice it to say, it’s about love and loss. I also have never been able to watch it with dry eyes.

Tony was such a good sport when it came to our movie watching. He’d be right there with me whether it was action or period drama (Jane Austen movies were some of our favorites). He’d also love going with me to “kid” movies, such as “The Incredibles” or “Despicable Me.”

That’s not to say that we didn’t have the occasional movie over which we disagreed. “Napoleon Dynamite” was one that had me laughing nonstop. I’d look over at Tony and he’d have a quizzical look on his face, as if to say, “That’s funny?” To each his own.

I’ll be interested to see where the research goes for therapeutic movie watching. I have a few suggestions, if anyone wants to ask me.

* * * *

Nominations needed: The Alzheimer’s Association Illinois Chapter plans to recognize outstanding caregivers in Illinois who provide care to individuals with Alzheimer’s and dementia during November, which is National Family Caregiver Month.

There are two award categories: Family and Friend Caregiver, for individuals who provide care to a loved one with Alzheimer’s or dementia within their family or as a friend, and Professional Caregiver, for individuals who work in a professional capacity to care for those with Alzheimer’s or dementia, such as health care professionals, caregivers in health care facilities or related roles.

Nominations will be accepted throughout November. The deadline for submitting nominations is Nov. 30. Selected award recipients will be notified in January 2024. The Google form can be found here: Caregiver Award Nomination Form (google.com).

The awards will be presented at the “Power of Purple: A Reason for Hope Luncheon,” which will take place March 19, 2024, at the Four Seasons in Chicago.

To learn more, visit alz.org/Illinois.

• Joan Oliver is the former Northwest Herald assistant news editor. She has been associated with the Northwest Herald since 1990. She can be reached at jolivercolumn@gmail.com.