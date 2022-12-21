Oliver: ’Tis the season to be careful around those who are most vulnerable

No doubt after the past few years, none us wants to hear that we’re not done with the COVID-19 pandemic. However, cases are rising again, and more people are finding themselves sick or even in the hospital.

Worse yet, we’re now dealing with raging cases of flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) among children as well as adults.

RSV, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, can go from a mild case to hospitalization in less than a week for babies, who are the most vulnerable.

Health officials are calling this a “tripledemic.” Yikes.

For months now, we’ve been advised to get vaccinated for COVID-19 and for this year’s flu strain. Some of us followed that guidance, but a lot of us did not.

I’ll admit that I used to be one of those people who didn’t routinely get a flu shot. However, since I’ve been a caregiver for first my mother with dementia and then my husband with Alzheimer’s disease, I’ve gotten into the habit of making sure I’m up to date on all my vaccinations, including the flu.

I feel it’s my responsibility to make sure I’m doing everything I can to keep Tony as healthy as possible. After all, he’s not able to do that for himself.

Early in the pandemic, a lot of people took extra precautions to make sure they didn’t infect their older friends and relatives. It was touching to see.

As we’ve moved away from the more extreme measures we were required to take, such as physical distancing and mask wearing, a lot of us have let our guard down.

When health officials recommended returning to wearing masks indoors when the COVID-19 levels increased, many people shrugged. Weren’t we past all that?

Unfortunately, we are not.

Even some of the elderly have gotten cavalier about wearing masks and taking precautions. Maybe that’s why COVID-19 cases, as well as flu cases, are being reported in assisted living facilities and nursing homes. That’s exactly where the most vulnerable people reside.

As we gather this season, let’s do our best to keep everyone safe and healthy. Isn’t the point to see the ones we love? Does a mask really make it a less joyful experience?

At the “medium” level of COVID-19 spread, the CDC urges those who have contact with someone at high risk for getting sick to consider self-testing before contact and wearing a high-quality mask when indoors with them.

And if we’re feeling sick or showing symptoms, wouldn’t it be a kindness to stay home or gather via videoconferencing?

This time of year, a lot of us aim to think beyond ourselves and try to reach out to those who need help. A lot of times we do that with monetary donations, gifts and our time.

Many food banks depend on the donations they receive this time of year, and many are reporting that the need is higher than it’s ever been.

We can also help our neighbors by looking out for them. Does someone need help with snow shoveling? Does someone need help getting their groceries? The possibilities are endless.

I’m happy to say my neighbors are wonderful. I hope yours are, too. And if not, maybe you can start the chain of kindness. Kind acts tend to be contagious in the best possible way.

So while we’re all out trying to be kind to one another, let’s not forget that another way to be charitable and giving is to be mindful of those who need to be protected from illness.

Then again, this spirit of generosity and helpfulness can be something we do all year round. It will only add to our joy and happiness.

Let’s keep our most vulnerable ones, including our young children, safe as we gather so that everyone can have a healthy and happy season.

