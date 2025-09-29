Huntley meeting on Chicago-to-Rockford train line canceled

The Illinois Intercity Passenger Rail logo. As part of the program, a passenger line linking Chicago to Rockford is planned. (Photo provided by Chicago to Rockford Intercity Passenger Rail Program)

A public information meeting that had been planned for Thursday in Huntley about the upcoming Chicago-to-Rockford passenger rail line has been canceled.

Another public information session on the plan is scheduled for 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 29 at Rivers Edge Recreation Center, 1151 W. Locust St. in Belvidere.

The Chicago to Rockford Intercity Passenger Rail Program service is expected to launch in 2027, have maximum speeds of 79 mph and take about two hours to get from Rockford to Chicago, according to a presentation from the Illinois Department of Transportation to the Huntley Village Board.

Stops between Chicago and Rockford are planned in Elgin, Huntley and Belvidere. More information on plans are at chicagotorockfordrail.org.