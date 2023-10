The Goddard School of Cary hosted a family fun walk/run event Friday, September 29, 2023 in support of childhood cancer awareness. (Photo provided by The Goddard School for Early Childhood Development)

The Goddard School of Cary hosted a family fun walk/run event Sept. 29 in support of childhood cancer awareness.

The participating families raised $4,500 during the event, which was matched by the Goddard School, resulting in a total donation of $9,000 to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. The funds will directly contribute to St. Jude’s mission of advancing research and providing care to children battling cancer, regardless of their families’ ability to pay.