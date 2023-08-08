Metra proposes fare changes for next year, impacting costs for McHenry County commuters

Metra proposed a complete change to its fare structure for the first time ever with changes to pricing, zones and bundle passes.

Under the new proposal, all seven McHenry County stops along the Union Pacific Northwest line would be in Zone 4, from which it would cost $6.75 for a one-way ticket to downtown Chicago.

Currently, the seven stops fall under three different Metra pricing zones with Fox River Grove and Cary in the H zone; the Pingree Road and downtown Crystal Lake stops in the I zone; and McHenry, Woodstock and Harvard in the J zone.

A one-way trip from the H zone to downtown Chicago currently costs $8.25; I zone is $9; and J zone costs $9.50.

Metra’s proposal – which is on track to be voted on the commuter rail’s governing board in November – would provide savings for McHenry County riders looking for a one-way trip downtown but monthly passes will see a slight increase.

The fare structure changes aim to simplify and improve rider experience, according to the Metra website. The commuter rail system also seeks to encourage riders to use trains for destinations other than to or from Chicago with a one-way fare charge of $3.75 for all non-Chicago destinations.

The 10-ride ticket would be discontinued and replaced with a five-day pass. This new bundle could be used any five days within 60 days of purchase and could be shared among passengers traveling together.

The $100 Super Saver Monthly Pass, created to draw commuters back following the COVID-19 pandemic, would be discontinued. Zone 4 monthly passes would cost $135, and day passes would be double the cost of a one-way ticket.

Metra’s decision to change prices is designed to allow the rail system to be financially stable while encouraging more people to ride the train, Daniel Miodonski, Metra senior manager of operations, said at an online open house last month.

“This is a part of standardizing it. Recognizing also that those were COVID-era promotions, so we’re looking to give you more sustainable fares,” Miodonski said.

Flat rates for the $7 Saturday, Sunday and holiday day pass, $30 regional connect pass and $10 weekend pass will remain the same.

Weekend passes and five-day pass bundles would be available to purchase only through the Ventra mobile app.

The McHenry County Public Transportation Advisory Committeesupports Metra’s proposal, chair Thomas Riley said. He said he hopes McHenry County residents will consider using the Metra for destinations along the Northwest line and not just to Chicago.

“Members of the committee liked that the new fare structure was easily understandable for riders because of the zone consolidation from 10 to four zones,” Riley said in an email to the Northwest Herald.

Metra collected public feedback through online surveys and informational meetings in Chicago over the past month. Next steps include gathering input to create a finalized proposal that will be voted on by the Metra board in November.